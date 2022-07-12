Dr. Donald Macdonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Macdonald, MD
Dr. Donald Macdonald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They completed their fellowship with NY EE Hosp
Tinton Falls Office21 N Gilbert St Ste 200, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-1902
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I can't believe how good my vision is after the surgeries. Dr Macdonald explains everything in simple terms. His office staff are great and very professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Macdonald for your eye care.
- NY EE Hosp
- Manhattan EET Hosp
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdonald has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
