Overview

Dr. Donald Lussky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Addison, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lussky works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Addison, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

