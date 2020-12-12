Dr. Donald Loveman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loveman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Loveman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Loveman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Loveman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech University Internal701 W 5th St, Odessa, TX 79763 Directions (432) 335-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Tech Physicians301 N N St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 620-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loveman?
Great advice which was very helpful to me and staying healthy
About Dr. Donald Loveman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1659401602
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loveman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loveman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loveman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loveman works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Loveman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loveman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loveman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loveman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.