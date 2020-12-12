Overview

Dr. Donald Loveman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Loveman works at Texas Tech Physicians Of The Permian Basin Family Medicine in Odessa, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.