Dr. Loveless Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Loveless Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Loveless Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Loveless Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Hospitalist Program - Tulsa6161 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loveless Jr?
Dr. Loveless is an Amazing OB he's cared for my 4 youngest while i was pregnant. he's caring and willing to listen to my concerns. In the last 8 years of having him as a doc i have not 1 negative thing to say.
About Dr. Donald Loveless Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1124027693
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Tex Tech/Lubbock Genl Hosp
- University Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loveless Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loveless Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loveless Jr works at
Dr. Loveless Jr has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loveless Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Loveless Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loveless Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loveless Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loveless Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.