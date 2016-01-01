Overview

Dr. Donald Lovelace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.



Dr. Lovelace works at State Of Franklin Ob/Gyn in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.