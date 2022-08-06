Overview

Dr. Donald Loomis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Loomis works at LOOMS & SCHULZE MD in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

