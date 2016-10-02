Dr. Donald Longjohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longjohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Longjohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Longjohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
-
1
USC Orthopedic Surgery Assocs1520 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5860Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
-
3
Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center7601 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 385-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Longjohn and his excellent staff were able to treat my TKR after having a mrsa infection in my joint/bone from another surgery. He was very thorough in identifying and mapping a course of treatment to get me back on my feet after 1 1/2 years of suffering and zero results from other orthopedic surgeons.
About Dr. Donald Longjohn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215949524
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longjohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longjohn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longjohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longjohn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longjohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Longjohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longjohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longjohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longjohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.