Dr. Donald Locke, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Locke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University of Florida - College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Vantage Urologic Institute
Locations
Vantage Urologic Institute9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 502, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 574-6871Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Locke operated on me using the Da Vinci system at Marion general. The operation ran 4.5 hours instead of 3 or so, simply because I had taken Lupron and it made the prostate harder to remove. My Gleason score was 6 halfway to 7. The final pathology was a 7 almost an 8. I was incontinent for about 3 months. But, have been continent ever since. The operation was in Nov 2004. I'm 58 now.
About Dr. Donald Locke, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497703912
Education & Certifications
- Mem Med Center|Memorial Medical Center
- University Of Florida|University of Florida - College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Locke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vantage Urologic Institute
Dr. Locke has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Locke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locke.
