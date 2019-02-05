Overview

Dr. Donald Lewis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Champaign Dental Group in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.