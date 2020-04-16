Overview

Dr. Donald Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Golden State Orthopedics in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Dupuytren's Contracture and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.