Dr. Donald Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
Walnut Creek Office2625 Shadelands Dr Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Lewis who treated the pinky finger on my right hand by Xiflex. The pinky finger was badly curled Dr. Lewis process has straightened it. I am still in physical therapy so I can’t say the recovery is final but I am optimistic about the results.
About Dr. Donald Lewis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1508816851
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine Fellowship
- New York Orthopaedic Hospital, Columbia University
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Dupuytren's Contracture and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.