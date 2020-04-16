See All Hand Surgeons in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Donald Lewis, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Donald Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Lewis works at Golden State Orthopedics in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Dupuytren's Contracture and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Walnut Creek Office
    2625 Shadelands Dr Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Trigger Finger
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Apr 16, 2020
    Saw Dr. Lewis who treated the pinky finger on my right hand by Xiflex. The pinky finger was badly curled Dr. Lewis process has straightened it. I am still in physical therapy so I can’t say the recovery is final but I am optimistic about the results.
    William Armstrong — Apr 16, 2020
    About Dr. Donald Lewis, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508816851
    Education & Certifications

    • Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine Fellowship
    • New York Orthopaedic Hospital, Columbia University
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis works at Golden State Orthopedics in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

    Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Dupuytren's Contracture and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

