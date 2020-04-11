See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Charles, MO
Dr. Donald Levy, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Levy works at Eye Specialists Of St Charles in Saint Charles, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview Optical Inc
    330 1st Capitol Dr Ste 330, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 947-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Farsightedness
Glaucoma Surgery
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Paralytic Strabismus
Presbyopia
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 11, 2020
    Dr Levy does my six-month eye exams, including annual diabetic checks, and I have had two cataract surgeries with him. He is always knowledgeable, caring, and kind. I have recommended him to others and will continue to do so.
    SMZ — Apr 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Levy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235179235
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy works at Eye Specialists Of St Charles in Saint Charles, MO. View the full address on Dr. Levy’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

