Dr. Donald Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
Riverview Optical Inc330 1st Capitol Dr Ste 330, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 947-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
Dr Levy does my six-month eye exams, including annual diabetic checks, and I have had two cataract surgeries with him. He is always knowledgeable, caring, and kind. I have recommended him to others and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Donald Levy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235179235
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.