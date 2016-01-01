See All Ophthalmologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Donald Lesser, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donald Lesser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Lesser works at Samaritan Eye Care in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Samaritan Eye Care
    2516 Samaritan Dr Ste E, San Jose, CA 95124 (408) 683-9978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinguecula
Ocular Hypertension
B-Scan Ultrasound
Pinguecula
Ocular Hypertension
B-Scan Ultrasound

Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Donald Lesser, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801821632
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooklyn Eye and Ear Hospital
    • Kings County Hospital
    • Chicago Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
