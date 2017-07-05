Overview

Dr. Donald Leass, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Leass works at Donald L Leass MD in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.