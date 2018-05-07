Overview

Dr. Donald Lazas Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Lazas Jr works at Associates in Gastroenteology in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.