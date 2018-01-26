Overview

Dr. Donald Largo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Largo works at Mark S Mieth Md Pc in Niagara Falls, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.