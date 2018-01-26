Dr. Donald Largo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Largo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Largo, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Largo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.
Locations
Donald J Largo Jr MD1 Colomba Dr Ste 1, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Directions (716) 205-1127
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love the way he communicates with you. You feel you knew him forever. Makes you feel real comfortable and relaxed before surgery. Had my gall bladder removed and I feel great! Will make an appointment with him to repair a hernia.
About Dr. Donald Largo, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Kalamazoo College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Largo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Largo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Largo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Largo.
