Dr. Donald Lanza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Lanza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida, PA550 94th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 573-0074
Sinus and Nasal Institute of Florida900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (727) 573-0074
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
For over a year I suffered with headaches, sore throat, post nasal drip, eye pain and tooth pain. Went to dentist, optometrist and ENT. All the EN told me was that I had no disease. Finally, found Dr. Lanza. In one visit he diagnosed possible silent acid reflux. I never heard of it, but I did what he told me and, of course, as you can guess. It was a very happy ending. I just recommended him to a friend with an incessant cough.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
