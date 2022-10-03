Dr. Lamarche Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Lamarche Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Lamarche Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Beach Neurology968 First Colonial Rd Ste 103, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-3808
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Lamarche. He worked with me and my unusual symptoms. He was very thorough and ordered tests to be as thorough as possible and get some answers.
About Dr. Donald Lamarche Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1639269376
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamarche Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamarche Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamarche Jr has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamarche Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamarche Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamarche Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamarche Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamarche Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.