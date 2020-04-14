Overview

Dr. Donald Kutner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kutner works at Donald H Kutner DO in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.