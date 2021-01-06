Dr. Donald Kuebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Kuebel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Kuebel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kuebel works at
Locations
-
1
Northlake Pulmonary Associates1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-9143
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent explanation of current condition and available options.
About Dr. Donald Kuebel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La St U Med Ctr
- Lsu Med Ctr-Affil Hosps
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuebel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuebel has seen patients for Cough, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuebel.
