Overview

Dr. Donald Kuebel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kuebel works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.