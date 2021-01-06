See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Donald Kuebel, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Kuebel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kuebel works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northlake Pulmonary Associates
    1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-9143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intubation Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Excellent explanation of current condition and available options.
    — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Donald Kuebel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669421772
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La St U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Lsu Med Ctr-Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Kuebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuebel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuebel works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Kuebel’s profile.

    Dr. Kuebel has seen patients for Cough, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuebel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

