Dr. Donald Krieff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Krieff, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint Joseph Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4295 Hempstead Tpke Ste 205, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (631) 983-8400
-
2
Neurological Surgery PC500 Montauk Hwy Ste K, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 983-8400
-
3
Bethpage4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 205, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 605-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Krieff was recommended by my sister’s top Dr’s. Dr Krieff and his staff have been very knowledgeable and compassionate with me during the decisions regarding my treatment. He looks for the best possible choice before electing for invasive surgery. I struggle with cervical pain due to a work accident. After having cervical fusions the pain is still affecting me tremendously and My pain management referred me to see a neurosurgeon to see if a spinal stimulator could rectify the problem. I have tried everything else including physical therapy, acupuncture, medical massage, ablations and pain medication to treat the pain and nothing worked. The attempt to install the Spinal Stimulator also failed due to my anatomy so Dr Krieff is recommending a less invasive stimulator to help control the pain. I trust that Dr Krieff will do everything in his power to manage the pain I’m experiencing day after day. Thank you Dr Krieff and your staff for looking out for me during this difficult time.
About Dr. Donald Krieff, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
