Dr. Donald Krieff, DO

Neurosurgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Krieff, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint Joseph Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4295 Hempstead Tpke Ste 205, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 983-8400
  2. 2
    Neurological Surgery PC
    500 Montauk Hwy Ste K, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 983-8400
  3. 3
    Bethpage
    4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 205, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 605-2720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Dr Krieff was recommended by my sister’s top Dr’s. Dr Krieff and his staff have been very knowledgeable and compassionate with me during the decisions regarding my treatment. He looks for the best possible choice before electing for invasive surgery. I struggle with cervical pain due to a work accident. After having cervical fusions the pain is still affecting me tremendously and My pain management referred me to see a neurosurgeon to see if a spinal stimulator could rectify the problem. I have tried everything else including physical therapy, acupuncture, medical massage, ablations and pain medication to treat the pain and nothing worked. The attempt to install the Spinal Stimulator also failed due to my anatomy so Dr Krieff is recommending a less invasive stimulator to help control the pain. I trust that Dr Krieff will do everything in his power to manage the pain I’m experiencing day after day. Thank you Dr Krieff and your staff for looking out for me during this difficult time.
    Karen M Carlino — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Krieff, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568429074
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Krieff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krieff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krieff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krieff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Krieff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krieff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krieff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krieff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

