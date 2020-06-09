Overview

Dr. Donald Korkis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Korkis works at Augusta University Medical Center in Aiken, SC with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.