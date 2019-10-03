Dr. Donald Kitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Kitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Kitt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Kitt works at
Yulia Koltzova-Rang MD Inc2250 Hayes St Ste 504, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 751-7753
Dr. Donald C. Kitt, MD3838 California St Rm 114, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 751-7753
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Surprised to read this review ^^ because my experience with him is QUITE the opposite. Yes, the patient rooms are small, but how much room do you really need for a neurological exam? As to Dr. Kitt, over the last 18 months that I've been seeing him, I've found him to be thorough in both his exams, tests, and explanation of my condition. We've gone through a roller coaster of medications trying the find one that works for me as my symptoms change, but he continues to be patient and kind. I've been to a lousy neurologist, and he's very, very good.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477641090
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitt has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kitt speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.