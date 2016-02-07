Dr. Donald Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Kirby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Kirby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Holland Hospital, Mclaren Lapeer Region, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Trinity Medical Center East.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Malnutrition and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2049 E 100th St Ste A51, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-6536
-
2
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-6609Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Guthrie Corning Hospital
- Holland Hospital
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Trinity Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor who takes the time to diagnose and understand the patient
About Dr. Donald Kirby, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1811087463
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
