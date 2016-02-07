Overview

Dr. Donald Kirby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Holland Hospital, Mclaren Lapeer Region, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Trinity Medical Center East.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Malnutrition and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.