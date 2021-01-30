Overview

Dr. Donald King, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. King works at Franciscan Physician Network Indy Southside Surgical in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.