Dr. Donald Kineston, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Kineston, MD is a dermatologist in Meadville, PA. He currently practices at Meadville Dermatology and Skin Surgery Institute and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kineston is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Meadville Dermatology and Skin Surgery Institute149 N Main St, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 333-3939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
About Dr. Donald Kineston, MD
- Dermatology
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Meadville Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Kineston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kineston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kineston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kineston has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kineston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
