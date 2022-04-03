Dr. Donald Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside, Inc4354 Latham St Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (909) 882-5867
Orthopaedic Medical Grp-Rvrsde Inc6800 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 683-0650
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- American Insurance Consultants
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Panel Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- John Hancock
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Kim Was Always A Very Kind And Caring Doctor. Always Answered And Listened To All My Questions. And Doctor Kim Always Spent Enough Time With Me
About Dr. Donald Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Korean and Spanish
- 1801891734
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- U C Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Cantonese, Korean and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.