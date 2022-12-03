Dr. Donald Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Kim, MD
Dr. Donald Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Munson Medical Center and North Ottawa Community Health System.
SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- North Ottawa Community Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Very professional, courteous,very nice
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Minnesota - Minneapolis (GME)
- Loyola University of Chicago (GME)
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM)
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
