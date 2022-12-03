Overview

Dr. Donald Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Munson Medical Center and North Ottawa Community Health System.



Dr. Kim works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.