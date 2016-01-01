Dr. Donald Kennedy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Kennedy, DO
Overview
Dr. Donald Kennedy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
-
1
Walk-in Medical Center2450 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 624-2704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
About Dr. Donald Kennedy, DO
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1447233408
Education & Certifications
- Truman Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.