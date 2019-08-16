See All General Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Donald Keenan II, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Keenan II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste 142, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-1413
  2. 2
    Upmc Lemieux Sports Complex Imaging
    8000 CRANBERRY SPRINGS DR, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 772-5342
  3. 3
    Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown
    1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 480-5910
  4. 4
    Upmc Jameson
    1211 Wilmington Ave, New Castle, PA 16105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 656-4660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville
  • Upmc Jameson
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2019
    I have rarely had a doctor take so much time to explain everything and be so patient. He is so very nice and thorough. Would recommend anyone with a breast issue to him.
    — Aug 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Keenan II, MD
    About Dr. Donald Keenan II, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750355046
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

