Dr. Donald Keenan II, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Keenan II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4815 Liberty Ave Ste 142, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1413
Upmc Lemieux Sports Complex Imaging8000 CRANBERRY SPRINGS DR, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 772-5342
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-5910
Upmc Jameson1211 Wilmington Ave, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 656-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have rarely had a doctor take so much time to explain everything and be so patient. He is so very nice and thorough. Would recommend anyone with a breast issue to him.
About Dr. Donald Keenan II, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
