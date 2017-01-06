See All General Dentists in Farmingdale, NY
Dentistry
Dr. Donald Kahn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Farmingdale, NY. 

Dr. Kahn works at KFA Dental in Farmingdale, NY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    KFA Dental
    375 Fulton St, Farmingdale, NY 11735 (516) 203-4270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 06, 2017
    I was very petrified of going to the dentist, based on past experiences. However, since my first visit to KFA Dental, I have put all those fears to rest. My experience over the years has been great. Dr Kahn and his staff are very professional, courteous and allow you to feel at ease. Based on what I have observed, integrity defines his character and profession. The staff also makes the environment a place you want to be. With confidence, I highly recommend this practice without reservation.
    Clive in Mt. Vernon, NY — Jan 06, 2017
    About Dr. Donald Kahn, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649402710
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Kahn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

