Dr. Donald Jones, MD

Pain Medicine
2 (18)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Jones, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Comprehensive Pain Specialists in Maryville, TN with other offices in Lenoir City, TN, Oak Ridge, TN and Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Comprehensive Pain Specialists
    103 Station Dr, Maryville, TN 37804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 724-1063
    Comprehensive Pain Specialists
    460 Medical Park Dr Ste 104, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 816-3664
    Comprehensive Pain Specialists
    200 New York Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 835-5196
    Farragut Family Care
    110 N CAMPBELL STATION RD, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 672-5070

Hospital Affiliations
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alcohol Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intractable Pain Syndromes Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 01, 2017
    Great doctor who understands patients needs. Answers questions thoroughly and offers reasonable recommendations. I was a patient of his for almost two years and have never found a better pain specialist physician. I really hate that he is no longer with the practice because he has been the only doctor to help me.
    Lisa Overton in Oak Ridge TN — Jun 01, 2017
    About Dr. Donald Jones, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811988108
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor University
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

