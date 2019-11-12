Overview

Dr. Donald Johnston, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Johnston works at BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville in Belleville, IL with other offices in Shiloh, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.