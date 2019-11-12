Dr. Donald Johnston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Johnston, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Johnston, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Johnston works at
Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville4700 Memorial Dr Ste 340, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 234-9884
-
2
BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Shiloh1404 Cross St Ste 110, Shiloh, IL 62269 Directions (618) 234-9884
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?
Dr. Johnson and his assistant have been very upbeat and friendly, quicly puts you at ease. Based on my two visits, my confidence is high in his skills and ability and I am looking forward to getting my shoulder issue fixed
About Dr. Donald Johnston, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811003056
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.