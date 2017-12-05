Dr. Donald Iverson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iverson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Iverson, MD
Dr. Donald Iverson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Humboldt Neurological Medical Group Inc.2828 Oneil Ln, Eureka, CA 95503 Directions (707) 443-9385
Providence St. Joseph Hospital2700 Dolbeer St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 445-8121
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Sutter Coast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Iverson for about 5-6 years now, (ever since Dr. Osborn retired). I have secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. I find him to be very knowledgeable about my disease, a good listener that talks to me, not down to me & includes me in my treatment plan instead of just telling me what I'm going to do.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Dr. Iverson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iverson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iverson has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iverson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Iverson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iverson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.