Dr. Huene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Huene, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Huene, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Orthopedic Surgical Associates85 Kirman Ave Ste 303, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-8423
Tahoe Fracture10539 Professional Cir Ste 201, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 348-8800
Tahoe Fracture Orthopedic Clin973 Mica Dr Ste 201, Carson City, NV 89705 Directions (775) 783-6190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Torn R bicep and severely fractured L wrist.
About Dr. Donald Huene, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033113840
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Huene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huene.
