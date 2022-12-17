Overview

Dr. Donald Hudak, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hudak works at Premier ENT Associates in Middletown, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH, Mason, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.