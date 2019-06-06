Overview

Dr. Donald Horton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Horton works at Oklahoma Spine Hospital Pain Management in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.