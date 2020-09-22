See All Neurosurgeons in Reston, VA
Dr. Donald Hope, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (63)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donald Hope, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University of Maryland and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Hope works at Center for Cranial & Spinal Surgery in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Cranial & Spinal Surgery
    1830 Town Center Dr Ste 103, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Donald Hope, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174546949
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Hope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hope works at Center for Cranial & Spinal Surgery in Reston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hope’s profile.

    Dr. Hope has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Hope. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hope.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

