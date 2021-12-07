Dr. Donald Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Hoffman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donald Hoffman, MD1713 Nw Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 251-1687
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Cardiologist who answered all my questions after diagnostic test results. He gave me confidence and an understanding of what I was feeling and what I need to do. Thank you.
About Dr. Donald Hoffman, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1578525069
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Presby U Hosp
- Sinai Med Ctr
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Occupational Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.