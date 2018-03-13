Overview

Dr. Donald Hoffman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at Donald R Hoffman DPM PC in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.