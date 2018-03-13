Dr. Donald Hoffman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Hoffman, DPM
Dr. Donald Hoffman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Donald R. Hoffman Dpm PC16535 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 349-8888
- Palos Community Hospital
He is the best! He really listened and verified the pain I was in and explained everything so well.
About Dr. Donald Hoffman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154424208
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
