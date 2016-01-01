See All Psychiatrists in Saint Joseph, MO
Dr. Donald Hinton, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Hinton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hinton works at NORTHWEST HEALTH SERVICE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Health Services Inc.
    3608 Faraon St, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 232-4417

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Donald Hinton, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083640494
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hinton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hinton works at NORTHWEST HEALTH SERVICE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH in Saint Joseph, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hinton’s profile.

Dr. Hinton has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

