Dr. Donald Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Hill, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Valley Cancer Associates1719 Treasure Hills Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 887-1340
Terrebone General Rehabilitation Unit8166 Main St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 857-8093
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the finest and most thorough physician I’ve known. Ever. He saved my life, and for that I am forever grateful!????
About Dr. Donald Hill, MD
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467450841
Education & Certifications
- University NM
- University Nm Hospital|University Of New Mexico Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
