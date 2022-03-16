Dr. Donald Hetzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hetzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Hetzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Hetzel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Digestive Health Associates, PC2515 Desales Ave Ste 206, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-8101
Galen Medical Group PC4976 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 308-0280
Mountain View Medicine9309 APISON PIKE, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 551-3562Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- 4 1651 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 308-0390
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
Dr. Hetzel is one of the nicest , kindest , Dr that I have ever been to. He very much cares for his patients , he listens and doesn't rush you . He is thorough in treating you. I would and have recommended Dr. Hetzel to my family and friends
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932181245
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
