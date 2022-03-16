Overview

Dr. Donald Hetzel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Hetzel works at Galen Digestive Health in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN and Ooltewah, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.