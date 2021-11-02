Dr. Heitman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Heitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Heitman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Heitman works at
Locations
1
Center for Musculoskeletal Disorder177 N Dean St Ste 301, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 510-3777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Universal Diagnostic Laboratory Inc.1414 Newkirk Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 759-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heitman is an outstanding orthopedic surgeon with a great office staff. He takes time to answer all questions and most importantly is a very skilled surgeon. I had minimal pain and healed much faster than expected. I am a physician and chose Dr. Heitman after significant research. I'm happy that I did and encourage everyone looking for a great orthopedic surgeon to meet with him.
About Dr. Donald Heitman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1780845636
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heitman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heitman has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.