Dr. Donald Harrison, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donald Harrison, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Harrison works at The Foot & Ankle Center Of Maryland in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Antares Surgical Soluions
    7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 302, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 768-0074
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Great Doctor. Very Personable and even called me over the holiday weekend to follow up with results. I sent other members of my family to see him. He used some new technology for my plantar fasciitis. Healed it very quickly. I'll definitely go back if I have any other issues.
    K. Gooden — Jan 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Donald Harrison, DPM
    About Dr. Donald Harrison, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134376247
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Harrison, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrison works at The Foot & Ankle Center Of Maryland in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Harrison’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

