Dr. Donald Harrison, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Harrison, DPM
Overview
Dr. Donald Harrison, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Harrison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Antares Surgical Soluions7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 302, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0074Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
Great Doctor. Very Personable and even called me over the holiday weekend to follow up with results. I sent other members of my family to see him. He used some new technology for my plantar fasciitis. Healed it very quickly. I'll definitely go back if I have any other issues.
About Dr. Donald Harrison, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1134376247
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.