Overview

Dr. Donald Hardman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Hardman works at Donal J Hardman MD PC in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.