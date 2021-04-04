Overview

Dr. Donald Hanna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goose Creek, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, MUSC Health University Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at Liberty Doctors in Goose Creek, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.