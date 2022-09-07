Dr. Donald Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Hanna, MD
Dr. Donald Hanna, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Wake Plastic Surgery Pllc300 Keisler Dr Ste 102, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 233-1933
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I saw Dr. Hana for the first time on September 1st 2022. He was running a little behind, however; once you were in his presence, he never rushed at all. He answered all my questions, was very honest in what he said and most of all, he tried to help me find ways t cut cost. i have already gave two referrals for him.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
