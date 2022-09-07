Overview

Dr. Donald Hanna, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Shady Grove Fertility in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.