Overview

Dr. Donald Hangen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hangen works at UMass Memorial Health Orthopedics at Westborough in Westborough, MA with other offices in Clinton, MA and Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.