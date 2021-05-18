Dr. Donald Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Haas, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Haas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from NYU Langone Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haas and his staff are phenomenal. I was referred to him following an admission for an episode of V. tach and he worked me up extensively and assured my family and I that I was not in failure and that I did not have sarcoidosis or giant cell myocarditis. Additionally, is staff is exceptional at working with their patients, tracking requests and studies, and overall ensuring that the health care journey, although complicated and daunting, can be navigated safely and with purpose. As a physician with over 32 years of practice personally, I don't think I have ever seen a better office and clinical staff assembled to assist patients.
About Dr. Donald Haas, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205876406
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.