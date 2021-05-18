See All Cardiologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Donald Haas, MD

Cardiology
5 (70)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Haas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from NYU Langone Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Haas works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

    Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Management Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Enlargement Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 70 ratings
Patient Ratings (70)
5 Star
(69)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Donald Haas, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • 1205876406
Education & Certifications

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • NYU Langone Medical Center
  • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Donald Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haas works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Haas’s profile.

Dr. Haas has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

70 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

