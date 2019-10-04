Overview

Dr. Donald Gullickson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Gullickson works at Northtowns Medical Group, PC in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.